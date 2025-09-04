Congress says it initiated 2005 SoO pact after Kuki-Zo groups sign fresh deal in Manipur

NEW DELHI: After the two prominent Kuki-Zo groups signed a suspension of operations (SoO) agreement on Thursday, the Congress said that it had created the breakthrough first in 2005.

Congress general secretary in charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh alleged that the agreement was allowed to lapse in February 2024.

"Much is being made of today's Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with the Kuki National Organisation and the United People's Front in Manipur to pave the way for the PM's visit to the state on Sept 13th. SoO first came into force on Aug 1, 2005. It was subsequently formalised on Aug 22, 2008. It was allowed to lapse in February 2024. If anything, state BJP leaders had been critical of SoO. It was the Congress that created the breakthrough in the first place," he posted on X.

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday signed a suspension of operations agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.