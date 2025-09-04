Congress terms GST rate cuts partial fix, calls it ‘GST 1.5’; says wait for true GST 2.0 continues

The Congress on Wednesday dismissed the GST Council’s recent rate cuts as a partial fix and termed it a "GST 1.5".

Responding to the overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime announced on Wednesday, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh reiterated that the wait for a full-fledged “GST 2.0” still continues.

The opposition leader also criticised the workflow where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already outlined key GST reforms in his August 15 Independence Day address, even before the official GST Council meeting. Ramesh questioned whether the Council was being reduced to a mere formality.

He said that a key demand of the states made in the true spirit of cooperative federalism — namely, the extension of compensation for another five years to fully protect their revenues — remains unaddressed. In fact, that demand assumes even greater importance now, he said.

"The Congress has for long been advocating for a GST 2.0 that reduces the number of rates, cuts the rates on a large number of items of mass consumption, minimises evasion, mis-classification, and disputes, does away with inverted duty structure (lower tax on output as compared to inputs), eases the compliance burden on MSMEs, and expands GST coverage," Ramesh posted on X.

He noted that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made major announcements last evening after the meeting of the GST Council, which is a constitutional body.

“However, even before the GST Council meeting, the Prime Minister had already proclaimed the substance of its decisions in his Independence Day speech of August 15th, 2025. Is the GST Council to be reduced to a formality?” Ramesh said.