Every week 4,000 old vehicles are being scrapped, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday stressed the need for trained drivers to reduce road accidents and defended the scrapping of ageing vehicles, noting that India is scrapping 4,000 old cars every week as they are unsafe due to damaged brakes.
“On a very large scale, we are providing driving training centres, fitness centres, regional driving training centres and scrapping centres. Because the condition of old cars is not suitable for driving. Its brakes get damaged. And that's why we have also ensured the life of the vehicle. And I am happy that now, on a large scale, scrapping has started. Every week, 4,000 vehicles are being scrapped. And certainly, this is also important in the circulation economy of our country,” said Gadkari.
He was speaking at the 7th Edition of the FICCI Road Safety Awards & Symposium 2025, centred around the theme “Vision Zero: Life First, Always.” in New Delhi.
The minister also stated that he would “oppose driverless cars in India”, arguing that the technology might be advanced, but it threatens employment for crores of drivers.
“Sometimes, companies come to me to talk about driverless cars. I say that I will oppose this because the technology is very good but driving is a business that provides employment to crores of people in India. And that's why it is equally important to train drivers and maintain their employment,” he added.
The minister urged non-government organisations (NGOs), including educational institutions and other institutions to help in an awareness campaign to change human behaviour so that road accidents could be prevented.
“I especially need your support to change human behaviour. We are trying to do this but have not been successful. Educational institutions, NGOs, social organisations, institutions like FICCI, schools, colleges, I would like to request all of you, especially retired officers, to go to schools and give road safety training to 10th and 12th grade students. Give lectures for 1-2 days. Show some videos. And explain to them how to protect themselves,” said Gadkari.
Until human behaviour changes, we will not be able to achieve our mission, he added.
“This is a strange situation. We will have to change people's mindset. The best way to solve this is to train students in schools and colleges,” the minister said.