Every week 4,000 old vehicles are being scrapped, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday stressed the need for trained drivers to reduce road accidents and defended the scrapping of ageing vehicles, noting that India is scrapping 4,000 old cars every week as they are unsafe due to damaged brakes.

“On a very large scale, we are providing driving training centres, fitness centres, regional driving training centres and scrapping centres. Because the condition of old cars is not suitable for driving. Its brakes get damaged. And that's why we have also ensured the life of the vehicle. And I am happy that now, on a large scale, scrapping has started. Every week, 4,000 vehicles are being scrapped. And certainly, this is also important in the circulation economy of our country,” said Gadkari.

He was speaking at the 7th Edition of the FICCI Road Safety Awards & Symposium 2025, centred around the theme “Vision Zero: Life First, Always.” in New Delhi.

The minister also stated that he would “oppose driverless cars in India”, arguing that the technology might be advanced, but it threatens employment for crores of drivers.