Farmer opposing illegal hunting murdered in Jaisalmer; violence erupts in village

JAIPUR: High tension prevails in parts of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district after a farmer, who had opposed illegal hunting, was brutally murdered in Dangri village of Fatehgarh subdivision late on Tuesday night.

According to the local police, farmer Khet Singh had tried to stop a group of hunters from killing deer around 10 days ago. Angered by his opposition, the accused attacked him with a sharp weapon while he was asleep in his field on Tuesday night.

Seriously injured, Khet Singh lay unattended in the field the entire night. After he was spotted, villagers rushed him to the hospital on Wednesday morning, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim’s brother, Swaroop Singh, lodged a complaint at Sangar police station. About 10 days ago, villagers Ladu Khan and Alam Khan had come to hunt deer with guns.

When Khet Singh resisted, an argument broke out, and the accused even attempted to snatch his goat. Before leaving, they had threatened him. Swaroop Singh claimed that the same men carried out the fatal attack.