Fertilizer shortage raise the hackles of RSS-affiliated Bhartiya Kisan Sangh in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Fertilizer shortage in parts of Madhya Pradesh has not only sparked protests by political parties and farmers outfits opposed to the ruling BJP, patience of farmer’s outfit affiliated to the RSS--Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has also started waning lately.

Lately, protests under the banner of BKS have been reported in Bhind, Morena and Shivpuri (Gwalior-Chambal region), Narmadapuram and Raisen (central MP), Khandwa and Barwani (southwestern MP) and Jabalpur in Mahakoshal region of the state.

The BKS-associated farmers have protested over chaos in distribution of all three types of main chemical fertilizers – Urea, DAP and NPK in Bhind district of Gwalior-Chambal region, where the third-time BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah had recently indulged in noisy and abusive spat with district collector Sanjeev Srivastava, allegedly over the issue.

“CM Dr Mohan Yadav has announced there is no shortage of fertilizers in the state. But in reality, there is shortage of fertilizers in various districts of the state. It's not the CM's duty to see to the distribution of fertilizers, it's the official machinery which does it.," Rahul Dhoot, the Prant Prachar Pramukh of BKS’s Madhya Bharat Prant told TNIE on Thursday.

He said that chaos and mismanagement in distribution of fertilizers is witnessed across the state.

"We’ve already been staging protests in parts of the state wherever there is chaos in distribution of fertilizers. On September 15, the BKS will resort to statewide agitation over the issue and hand over memorandum of demands to collectors in each district of the state,” he added.