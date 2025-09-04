Gujarat fake currency racket busted: Rs 40 Lakh fake notes seized, kingpin on the run

AHMEDABAD: In a late-night raid, Banaskantha Police’s Local Crime Branch (LCB) cracked a major fake currency racket in Gujarat’s Deesa taluka. Acting on a tip-off about counterfeit notes being printed in Mahadeviya village, an LCB team swooped in and uncovered a secret factory.
Two men were arrested on the spot, and fake notes worth over Rs 40 lakh were seized along with printing equipment. The bust has exposed a dangerous network of counterfeiters flooding the market with duplicate currency.
Acting on specific intelligence, the LCB swooped down on a house late Wednesday night, where fake currency was allegedly being printed. Two accused, Sanjay Soni and Kaushik Shrimali, were caught red-handed during the raid. However, the mastermind, Raymal Singh, managed to escape and is currently absconding.
Banaskantha SP Prashant Sumbe revealed that both Raymal and Sanjay have a criminal past, with Raymal facing 16 previous cases of extortion, cheating, and other serious crimes. He was recently released from custody, making his escape even more alarming.
During preliminary interrogation, the arrested duo confessed to printing fake currency, while police began counting the massive haul of seized notes. Investigators suspect a larger interstate nexus behind the racket and are now tracking potential accomplices. The police has registered a case under organized crime sections.
A detailed briefing on the racket’s reach and links will be given in an upcoming press conference, SP Sumbe confirmed.