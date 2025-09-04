Gujarat fake currency racket busted: Rs 40 Lakh fake notes seized, kingpin on the run

AHMEDABAD: In a late-night raid, Banaskantha Police’s Local Crime Branch (LCB) cracked a major fake currency racket in Gujarat’s Deesa taluka. Acting on a tip-off about counterfeit notes being printed in Mahadeviya village, an LCB team swooped in and uncovered a secret factory.

Two men were arrested on the spot, and fake notes worth over Rs 40 lakh were seized along with printing equipment. The bust has exposed a dangerous network of counterfeiters flooding the market with duplicate currency.

Acting on specific intelligence, the LCB swooped down on a house late Wednesday night, where fake currency was allegedly being printed. Two accused, Sanjay Soni and Kaushik Shrimali, were caught red-handed during the raid. However, the mastermind, Raymal Singh, managed to escape and is currently absconding.