Gujarat lawyer honey-trapped: Goa trip turns into Rs 20 lakh blackmail nightmare

AHMEDABAD: A high-profile lawyer from Ahmedabad’s Paldi area has fallen victim to a sinister honey-trap "racket."
The lawyer was lured by a woman, who under the guise of offering treatment for his depression, took him to Goa, secretly filmed their moments together and later forced him to part with over Rs 20 lakh.
The woman, posing as a healer, extorted money under various pretexts, including film investments and hush money to hide the affair from the lawyer’s wife.
Ellisbridge Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
The lawyer, recently married to his live-in partner of several years, was allegedly targeted by a woman named Ankita, who first entered his life through a job interview arranged by a mutual friend, Priyanshi.
Back in 2022, Ankita failed to clear the interview to the lawyer's office but was hired on a contract basis at his recommendation. At the time, the lawyer was emotionally shattered due to tensions with his partner.
Playing the role of a savior, Ankita, who claimed to know Reiki healing therapy, began “treating” him for depression. What began as healing sessions soon turned into a sinister plot. Ankita convinced the lawyer that a trip to Goa would speed up his recovery.
Trusting her, he accompanied her for a two-day trip, unaware that Ankita was secretly photographing and filming their moments together on beaches, restaurants, and hotel rooms.
Upon their return, cracks began to show. When the lawyer reprimanded Ankita at work for negligence, she struck back — threatening to expose their Goa trip to his wife. She then coerced him into investing Rs 12.5 lakh in her alleged film production house, Creative Vibes Entertainment, claiming it would be a profitable deal. The nightmare didn’t end there. When he refused further funding, Ankita contacted his wife directly, revealing details of their Goa trip. She then demanded Rs 15 lakh in exchange for not making the scandal public.
Terrified, the lawyer paid Rs 3 lakh during a tense meeting arranged by Priyanshi, where Ankita even flaunted the compromising videos as leverage. In a final desperate move, Ankita extracted another Rs 5 lakh from the lawyer’s wife in exchange for the videos and photographs.
Despite receiving the money, Ankita continued creating chaos at his office, pushing the lawyer and his family to the brink. With no other option left, the lawyer filed a complaint at Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge Police Station, detailing the extortion, threats, and emotional harassment. Police have booked Ankita under charges of cheating and blackmail, and an investigation is underway to uncover if others were involved in the racket.
This case has sent shockwaves through Ahmedabad’s legal circles, exposing how personal vulnerabilities can be weaponized into elaborate extortion schemes.