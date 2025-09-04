Gujarat lawyer honey-trapped: Goa trip turns into Rs 20 lakh blackmail nightmare

AHMEDABAD: A high-profile lawyer from Ahmedabad’s Paldi area has fallen victim to a sinister honey-trap "racket."

The lawyer was lured by a woman, who under the guise of offering treatment for his depression, took him to Goa, secretly filmed their moments together and later forced him to part with over Rs 20 lakh.

The woman, posing as a healer, extorted money under various pretexts, including film investments and hush money to hide the affair from the lawyer’s wife.

Ellisbridge Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The lawyer, recently married to his live-in partner of several years, was allegedly targeted by a woman named Ankita, who first entered his life through a job interview arranged by a mutual friend, Priyanshi.

Back in 2022, Ankita failed to clear the interview to the lawyer's office but was hired on a contract basis at his recommendation. At the time, the lawyer was emotionally shattered due to tensions with his partner.

Playing the role of a savior, Ankita, who claimed to know Reiki healing therapy, began “treating” him for depression. What began as healing sessions soon turned into a sinister plot. Ankita convinced the lawyer that a trip to Goa would speed up his recovery.

Trusting her, he accompanied her for a two-day trip, unaware that Ankita was secretly photographing and filming their moments together on beaches, restaurants, and hotel rooms.