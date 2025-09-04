Haridwar court convicts two in Jwalapur double murder case, awards life imprisonment

DEHRADUN: A district court in Haridwar has delivered a decisive verdict in the high-profile double murder case from Jwalapur Kotwali, sentencing two accused to life imprisonment nearly eight years after the gruesome incident.

District and Sessions Judge Narendra Dutt's court found Ashish Mehta and Arun guilty of the heinous crime. In addition to the life sentence, each convict was fined Rs 5.5 lakh.

District Government Advocate Indrapal Bedi and Special Public Prosecutor (SC/ST Act) Dharmesh Kumar detailed the case. "The incident occurred on the night of October 3, 2015, around 9:30 PM," Bedi stated. "This verdict brings a significant measure of justice to the victims and their families."

The tragedy unfolded when Pankaj, a resident of Kadach in Jwalapur, was walking towards Shastri Nagar Market with his friends Kartik and Rohit, also known as Bunty. In Shastri Nagar, they encountered Ashish Mehta, his brother Chinnu Mehta, father Mahesh Mehta, Sachin, Arun, and other associates standing outside a shop.