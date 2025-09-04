Haridwar court convicts two in Jwalapur double murder case, awards life imprisonment

DEHRADUN: A district court in Haridwar has delivered a decisive verdict in the high-profile double murder case from Jwalapur Kotwali, sentencing two accused to life imprisonment nearly eight years after the gruesome incident.
District and Sessions Judge Narendra Dutt's court found Ashish Mehta and Arun guilty of the heinous crime. In addition to the life sentence, each convict was fined Rs 5.5 lakh.
District Government Advocate Indrapal Bedi and Special Public Prosecutor (SC/ST Act) Dharmesh Kumar detailed the case. "The incident occurred on the night of October 3, 2015, around 9:30 PM," Bedi stated. "This verdict brings a significant measure of justice to the victims and their families."
The tragedy unfolded when Pankaj, a resident of Kadach in Jwalapur, was walking towards Shastri Nagar Market with his friends Kartik and Rohit, also known as Bunty. In Shastri Nagar, they encountered Ashish Mehta, his brother Chinnu Mehta, father Mahesh Mehta, Sachin, Arun, and other associates standing outside a shop.
Reportedly stemming from an old rivalry, the accused began verbally abusing Pankaj and his friends. When confronted, the group, acting on a pre-planned scheme, unleashed a brutal attack using knives, khukris, and other sharp-edged weapons.
The assault proved fatal for Pankaj and Kartik, who died on the spot. Rohit, alias Bunty, sustained severe injuries in the attack.
Pankaj's father, Nauratu, a Jwalapur resident, filed an FIR at Jwalapur Kotwali the same night. Following the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against Ashish Mehta, Mahesh Mehta, and Arun.
During the protracted trial, accused Mahesh Mehta passed away, leading to the termination of proceedings against him. The case of another accused, who was a minor at the time, was referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.
The prosecution presented 30 witnesses to strengthen its case. After hearing extensive arguments from both sides, the court found Ashish Mehta, a resident of Shastri Nagar, and Arun, from Ambedkar Nagar Jwalapur, guilty of murder, grievous assault, and abusive language.
The court meticulously detailed the sentences: life imprisonment and a Rs 5.5 lakh fine for murder; ten years in prison and a Rs 5,000 fine for grievous assault; and one month imprisonment with a Rs 500 fine for abusive language.