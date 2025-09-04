Himachal govt launches massive rescue operation to evacuate Manimahesh pilgrims

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Government has launched a massive rescue operation to evacuate the stranded pilgrims of Manimahesh Yatra from Chamba.

While 35 ailing and elderly pilgrims were safely airlifted by helicopter, another 500 devotees were sent by vehicles from Bharmour to Chamba.

The Chamba district administration launched the operation to safely evacuate devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra.

The authorities on Thursday began transporting nearly 500 devotees from Bharmour to Chamba by vehicles.

At certain stretches, where roads have been damaged, adequate security personnel were deployed for their assistance and to ensure their safety.

In addition, free food, drinking water, transport and other essential facilities have been arranged en-route to prevent any inconvenience to them.

A state government spokesperson said that despite adverse weather conditions, 35 ailing and elderly devotees were safely airlifted to Chamba by a small helicopter, which completed seven sorties during the day.

