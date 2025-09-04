IIT Madras bags top spot for seventh successive year in NIRF rankings of higher educational institutions

NEW DELHI: IIT Madras has secured the top spot in the overall category for the seventh year in a row in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings of higher educational institutions in the country announced by the Education Ministry. The No. 1 rank for the best engineering institute has also been secured by the premier institution, an honour it has achieved annually since the inception of these rankings in 2016.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday released the India Rankings 2025 for Higher Educational Institutions at Bharat Mandapam. A total of 14,163 universities competed for the top spots in 17 sections.
IIT Madras was rated the best in the Innovation Institutions and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG, a new introduction this year) categories, while it stood second in the Research category with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, edging past it.
IISc Bengaluru took the second rank in the 'Overall' category. Apart from beating IIT Madras to the top spot in the Research category, it has also been ranked the Best University in the country. The National Law School of Indian University (NLSIU) in the garden city was ranked the best Law college in India.
A couple more reputed institutions add to Bengaluru’s honour list – the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore was voted the second best management institute as well as the third best institute for Innovation. The only other institution in Karnataka to make it to the top three ranks is the Manipal Academy of Higher Education at Manipal, ranked the third best university in the country.
IIT Bombay, which took the third spot in the overall ranking category, also bagged the third rank in the Engineering discipline as well as the second rank in the Innovation category.
IIM Ahmedabad tops in the Management Institution category while IIT Roorkee takes the top spot in the Architecture and Planning category.
Delhi’s performance
AIIMS Delhi has been ranked the best for Medical Education as well as Dental while IIT Delhi is the top institute for Research. Two second ranks belong to Delhi – the National Law University has been ranked the second best law college in the country while the Indian Agricultural Research Institute has been ranked the second best in SDG institutions. IIT Delhi is ranked the third best in the Research category.
Delhi has six colleges figuring among the top ten in the country – Hindu College (1), Miranda House (2), Hans Raj College (3), Kirori Mal College (4), St Stephen’s College (5) and Atma Ram Sanatan Dham College (7). Two Kolkata based colleges RamaKrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College (6th) and St Xaviers College (8th) find a place in the top ten. Surprisingly, two Coimbatore-based colleges PSGR Krishnammal College for Women PSG College of Arts and Science take the 9th and 10th slots.
These are the rankings in the Open University category – 1. Indira Gandhi National Open University, Delhi 2. Karnataka State Open University 3. U.P. Rajarshi Tandon Open University at Pragyaraj.
The rankings are based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework launched in September 2015. The parameters assessed were Teaching, Learning & Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcome; Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.