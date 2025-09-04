IMD to install four more weather radars in J&K to boost disaster forecasting, early warnings

NEW DELHI: In view of the unprecedented natural disasters in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has decided to install four additional radars under Mission Mausam to improve weather forecasts and early warnings.

With three radars already operational, the total will now rise to seven, giving J&K one of the densest radar networks in the country. The enhanced system will allow round-the-clock monitoring of weather patterns and timely forecasts to minimise losses through early warnings and better preparedness.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences and IMD are providing dedicated district-wise forecasts for weather-affected regions in North India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

During a high-level review meeting with the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and the Deputy Commissioners of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, and Udhampur, Singh gave instructions via video conference to assess relief and rehabilitation measures in the wake of unprecedented rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods.