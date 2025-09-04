India, US to soon ink contract for 113 GE F414 engines for LCA Mk1A fighters

NEW DELHI: India plans to soon ink a contract with the American giant General Electric for the procurement of 113 F414 engines to be fitted in the much-awaited light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk1A for which the order was placed a few months ago.

An official at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said, "The negotiation with GE for aero engines has been completed and the contract will be signed at the end of this month."

In August, the CCS gave the go-ahead for 97 LCA Mk1A jets to be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at a project cost of around Rs 67,000 crore. The new engines to be procured will be used for these combat jets.

Another source at HAL said that the first two LCA Mk1A aircraft would be delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in October this year.

"Ten aircraft are now built and being tested. The first delivery will take place in October, with one aircraft from Nashik already ready for handover," he said.

"Two additional engines are expected to be received this month," he said.

Besides the F404 engines, "ten F414 engines have already been delivered to us," he added.