Landslides in Arunachal's Tawang, BRO clears roads

ITANAGAR: Heavy rain-triggered landslides were reported near Jang town in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, blocking key stretches of the strategic Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road, a critical supply line to the frontier areas.

However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restored traffic movement by Wednesday midnight, ensuring uninterrupted movement of military convoys and essential supplies, a Defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

The landslides took place on Wednesday evening, blocking key stretches of the strategic road.

"Personnel of the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) launched clearance operations. Working under difficult conditions amid continuous rainfall, the teams cleared the stretches and traffic flow was restored within a short span of time," Guwahati-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.