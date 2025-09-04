Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar sparks political row with “tribals are not Hindus” statement

BHOPAL: Nine days after the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari kicked up a political row with his “women in MP consume more alcohol than anywhere else in the country” claim, now the leader of opposition of the state, Umang Singhar, has triggered a fresh controversy by saying, “Tribals are not Hindus.”

Addressing events in Chhindwara district, including a meeting of the Tribal Development Council and the National Karamdar Puja programme, the LoP in the Vidhan Sabha accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to impose Hindu identity on tribal communities.

“I have said this many times in the past that tribals are not Hindus. This is my belief as well as the sentiment of the tribal society. We have our own customs, culture and way of life. If we worship crops, trees and nature, why should the BJP and RSS have any problem?” Singhar said.

The fourth-time Congress MLA further said, history shows that the adivasis (tribals) are the original inhabitants of the country. “The RSS and BJP were attempting to stop tribals from following their traditions.”

The LoP’s remarks drew sharp criticism from a host of BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for tribal affairs, DD Uikey. “Singhar’s statements are dangerous for social harmony and unity. He is attempting to divide society through such utterances. He needs to apologise.”