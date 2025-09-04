Maharashtra CM Fadnavis assures OBCs that Maratha quota move won’t affect them

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis moved to calm the unrest among OBCs on Thursday, clarifying that the government resolution allowing the use of the Hyderabad gazette will not grant blanket Kunbi certificates to Marathas for availing OBC benefits.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said that he has spoken with OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal and assured him that the state government GR on Maratha reservation will not disturb the OBC reservations at all. He said that in fact, several OBC organisations welcomed the state government's decision.

“In Maharashtra, to get the old records, mostly before the 1960s revenue and education records, the British era documents are referred and these documents are also available, but the Marathawada region was ruled by the Nizam; therefore, there is as such British era documents to establish the Maratha as Kunbi. But Hyderabad Gazette and its available records will surely help the Maratha of Marathwada to get a Kunbi certificate if it exists. There is no order or GR for issuing Kunbi to all Marathas. The Kunbi and OBC certificates will be issued only based on submitted authentic documents and records. So there is no question of injustice over existing castes in OBC,” explained CM Fadnavis.