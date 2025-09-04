Major RSS Meet in Jodhpur from September 5, 320 delegates to Participate, including chief Bhagwat

JAIPUR: The top brass of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has gathered in Rajasthan's Jodhpur for the All India Coordination Meeting of the organisation, which will be held from 5 to 7 September at the Lalsagar area of the city.

A total of 320 delegates from 32 organisations are expected to participate in the three-day mega meeting, which will take place in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who has already reached the city.

On Thursday, RSS’s All India publicity chief Sunil Ambekar briefed the media about the event, outlining five key themes for discussion: social harmony, Kutumb Prabodhan (strengthening family values and building ideal families), an environment-friendly lifestyle, self-based development (covering self-language, self-dress and self-reliance), and the observance of civic duties.

Ambekar clarified that senior functionaries of all 32 Sangh-inspired organisations, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, will attend.

These also include the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Sanskar Bharati and Seva Bharati.

He added that the RSS will mark its centenary year in 2025–26, with the organisation completing 100 years on Vijayadashami (2 October). To commemorate the occasion, large-scale events are planned across the country, with a special programme scheduled in Nagpur.

The coordination meeting has drawn attention as it comes just before the election of the BJP president. Political observers see the timing as significant, though Ambekar stressed that the RSS event will not deliberate on the BJP’s internal matters. “The BJP is capable of deciding its own leadership,” he said.