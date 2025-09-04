Man poses as Army para commando officer, dupes woman of Rs 70,000 on pretext of marriage in UP

Later, he asked her for money on some pretext, and she gave him several payments amounting to around ₹70,000 in cash as well as through online transactions. However, she grew suspicious of him, and on 1 September, when he came to meet her, she made a PCR call to have the facts verified.

“On her complaint, a case was registered on 2 September under Sections 168, 204, 205, 318, 319, and 340 of BNS at Farsh Bazar police station, and Deepanshu was arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

When police checked the mobile phone of the accused, various photographs in para commando uniform, an identity card, an NDA rank list, an appointment letter, etc., were found.

It was revealed that his father has retired as a havildar from the Army. He had appeared in the NDA examination but could not pass. He was afraid to disclose this to his family.

“He took out the NDA pass-out candidate list from the portal which carried a candidate with a similar name ‘Deepanshu’. He showed it to his parents, claiming that he had been selected and left the house saying that he was going to NDA Khadakwasla for training,” Gautam said.

He stayed around Kanpur doing odd jobs. One day, he met the complainant at a marriage function and told the same lie to her. Even the parents of the accused do not know that their son has told a lie to them, police added.