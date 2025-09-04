Manipur: Centre arrives at agreement with Kuki-Zo to renew Suspension of Operations, open NH-2

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to troubled Manipur, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has arrived at an agreement with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups to renew Suspension of Operations (SoO). It also persuaded the tribal civil society to open the highways that were blocked for Meitei people for over the last two years since the ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.

In an official statement, the government said the decisions in these regards came after a series of meetings between officials of the MHA and a delegation of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in the past few days in the national capital.

Kuki National Organisation (KNO) spokesperson Seilen Haokip also confirmed to media persons that the agreement was signed following a meeting with MHA representatives.

Over the last two years, the MHA had been regularly holding talks with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups under SoO to renegotiate the terms and conditions of the pact.