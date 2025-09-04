Manipur: Centre arrives at agreement with Kuki-Zo to renew Suspension of Operations, open NH-2

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to troubled Manipur, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has arrived at an agreement with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups to renew Suspension of Operations (SoO). It also persuaded the tribal civil society to open the highways that were blocked for Meitei people for over the last two years since the ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.
In an official statement, the government said the decisions in these regards came after a series of meetings between officials of the MHA and a delegation of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in the past few days in the national capital.
Kuki National Organisation (KNO) spokesperson Seilen Haokip also confirmed to media persons that the agreement was signed following a meeting with MHA representatives.
Over the last two years, the MHA had been regularly holding talks with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups under SoO to renegotiate the terms and conditions of the pact.
According to the official statement, the tripartite SoO agreement has been signed among the Centre, Manipur government and Kuki-Zo groups, and under the pact, territorial integrity of Manipur will be maintained.
As per the agreement, "The parties under the pact agree for relocation of 7 designated camps of militants away from areas vulnerable to conflict in Manipur and also agreed for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace, stability to Manipur,” the government said.
Kuki-Zo Council decided to open National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for free movement of commuters, essential goods, it said, adding that the Council has committed to cooperate with security forces deployed by the government of India to maintain peace along the National Highway.
The Kuki-Zo council, an umbrella group of Kuki-Zo groups, is yet to issue a formal statement.
Since May 3, 2023, after ethnic clashes broke out, the state has been divided on ethnic lines with Meiteis restricted to the valley districts and Kuki-Zo people in the hills.
The SoO agreement, which was signed by the Centre and the Manipur government with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups in August 2008 and was being renewed every year until February 28, 2024, when the renewal process was kept in abeyance.
The SoO was kept in abeyance by the Centre following allegations of the group cadres indulging in Manipur’s ethnic clashes and providing training to the village defence volunteers, a charge that groups have vehemently denied.
While former chief minister Biren Singh and his MLAs have demanded that the SoO agreement be cancelled, Kuki-Zo groups and their legislators have requested Centre to renew the pact.
According to the earlier ground rules under the SoO pact, cadres of the militant groups must stay in designated camps. The routine administration of the camp will be in the hands of the group.
No more than 20 per cent of cadres "will be allowed to leave the camp at any given time." The state government and joint monitoring group (JMG) members can conduct inspections at the camp to check for violations. All weapons will be held within the camp’s armoury in a double locking system, with one key being with the group and other with the concerned security force.