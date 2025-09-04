Meghalaya launches Autumn Calendar 2025 unveiling stellar line-up of festivals

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya government has officially launched the Autumn Calendar 2025, unveiling a stellar line-up of festivals.
With world-class performances, international sporting contests, literary dialogues, and sustainable showcases, the calendar captures the spirit of Meghalaya as a global hub for culture, music, and tourism.
Launching the calendar, the state’s Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said these festivals must not be seen as expenses but as investments that attract visitors, empower local talents, boost local economy, and create resources to support other essential sectors.
The scale and diversity of these festivals reflect Meghalaya’s confidence in positioning itself as a cultural powerhouse while ensuring that local youth and communities benefit directly from these initiatives, he said.
A defining highlight of 2025 will be the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, which will host daily music sessions across the state throughout the season.
“The programme has already created a remarkable impact. Over 7,750 artists have performed in more than 13,000 shows, generating 175 salaried jobs for crew and coordinators alone. This year, the project will provide the cultural rhythm to Meghalaya’s Autumn Calendar, ensuring that local talent remains at the forefront alongside global stars,” a government statement said.
Local artists will participate in the North-East India Festival – Singapore later this month. Another group of artists will travel to Osaka, Japan, for the World Expo.
The 2025 edition of Megha Kayak Festival, to be held in Ri-Bhoi district from October 14-18, is expected to be more exciting with preparation underway to host kayakers from around the globe.
The festival last year featured three high-octane races with prize money of USD 20,000, cementing Meghalaya’s reputation as a global kayaking destination.
The seventh edition of “Ahor 4×4 Off-Road Challenge” (October 23-25), one of the Northeast’s toughest and most-followed motorsport events, promises tougher tracks and thrilling action for off-roaders and fans. Last year, the event drew participants and enthusiasts from across India, adding motorsport to Meghalaya’s cultural identity.
The much-awaited Cherry Blossom Festival moves to Shillong’s JN Stadium this year, placing the celebration at the very heart of the city. Last year, global sensations Akon, Boney M, and Clean Bandit performed to massive crowds.
The other events lined up include Shillong Literary Festival (November 20–22), Me·gong Festival (November 28–29) and Winter Tales Festival (December 11–13).
The Meghalaya government views these festivals as strategic investments. In 2024, an overall expenditure of Rs 23.50 crore generated a return of Rs 133.42 crore, proving the transformative impact of culture and tourism on the state’s economy.