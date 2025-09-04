Meghalaya launches Autumn Calendar 2025 unveiling stellar line-up of festivals

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya government has officially launched the Autumn Calendar 2025, unveiling a stellar line-up of festivals.

With world-class performances, international sporting contests, literary dialogues, and sustainable showcases, the calendar captures the spirit of Meghalaya as a global hub for culture, music, and tourism.

Launching the calendar, the state’s Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said these festivals must not be seen as expenses but as investments that attract visitors, empower local talents, boost local economy, and create resources to support other essential sectors.

The scale and diversity of these festivals reflect Meghalaya’s confidence in positioning itself as a cultural powerhouse while ensuring that local youth and communities benefit directly from these initiatives, he said.

A defining highlight of 2025 will be the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, which will host daily music sessions across the state throughout the season.

“The programme has already created a remarkable impact. Over 7,750 artists have performed in more than 13,000 shows, generating 175 salaried jobs for crew and coordinators alone. This year, the project will provide the cultural rhythm to Meghalaya’s Autumn Calendar, ensuring that local talent remains at the forefront alongside global stars,” a government statement said.