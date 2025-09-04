Punjab floods: Army evacuates pregnant woman, elderly patient from rain-affected regions

CHANDIGARH: Amid intensifying rains in the region, a pregnant woman was rescued from Ramkot village in Jammu by army personnel and another elderly woman suffering from a cardiac ailment was evacuated from Sammoval village in Punjab by the troops for treatment.

Sources said that the army personnel walked for 18 kilometers at night in the rain and pitch darkness to the village to rescue a nine-months pregnant woman who was experiencing labour pains. The woman was airlifted with a Dhruv helicopter in inclement weather and evacuated to military hospital in Samba.

In another incident an elderly woman suffering from a cardiac ailment was successfully rescued by the Flood Relief Team of Kharga Sappers from the flood-affected Sammoval village in Punjab.

As access to her residence by boats was not possible due to flooding, the team proceeded on foot. Upon reaching the location, the team found the woman bedridden and immobile. The team then carefully evacuated her on her bed, carrying her on their shoulders for approximately 300 meters to the waiting boat. The woman, along with her husband and her daughter, was then transported in the Tatra vehicle to her relatives' residence in Amritsar, where she received the necessary medical attention and care.