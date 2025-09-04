SC issues notice to NIA on Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's plea for bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order denying him bail in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, however, refused to grant him interim bail.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Shah, sought interim bail, saying that the petitioner was "very sick."

The bench issued notice to the NIA on Shah's plea challenging a June 12 this year order of the high court.