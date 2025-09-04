SC registers suo motu PIL on lack of functional CCTVs in police stations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed registration of a suo motu public interest litigation over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations after taking cognisance of a media report.

The apex court had in 2018 ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta referred to the media report and said, "... we are directing for registration of a suo motu public interest litigation titled 'lack of functional CCTVs in police stations' as it has been reported that there are about 11 deaths in the last seven-eight months of this year in police custody."