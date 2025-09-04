Schoolgirl on China border in Arunachal excels, thanks to Indian Army initiative

GUWAHATI: The Indian Army has emerged as a beacon of hope for the schoolchildren of the remote Sarli tribal village on the China border. This village in Arunachal Pradesh is located about 350 km from the state capital of Itanagar.

Given its remoteness, schoolchildren always struggled with limited resources, infrastructure and educational opportunities. The Army came to their rescue last year by launching a mentorship programme. The initiative by the Army’s 4 Corps headquarters has yielded results, transforming aspirations into achievements.

Milli Yabi (12), daughter of a farmer and a homemaker, has become the first child from Sarli to secure admission into the Sainik School, East Siang. Her success – a result of perseverance and Army mentorship – serves as an inspiration for the border villagers.

The Army had launched the programme, recognising the motivation of local children influenced by its personnel. Thirty-three students from Classes 5 and 8 across remote villages were identified and given structured support that included 88 classes, 18 mock tests, and extensive counselling between September 2024 and April 2025. Students also benefitted from an Integration & Motivational Tour, where they interacted with Governor KT Parnaik and visited key institutions.