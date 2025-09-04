Shift to plastic threatens aluminium sector; industry urges govt to increase domestic consumption

NEW DELHI: The rapid shift from aluminium to plastic is raising significant concerns within the aluminium industry, compounded by cheaper imports from countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The aluminium recycling manufacturers' body is urging the government to increase domestic consumption of aluminium to mitigate the impact of US tariffs.

"Aluminium products, including window frames, kitchen items, doors, roofs, and automotive parts, are being replaced by UPVC at an alarming rate," stated Jitendra Chopra, president of the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI). Simultaneously, the government has been promoting the use of UPVC plastic doors, windows, and partitions in tenders, even though the raw material for UPVC is derived from crude oil, which compromises India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas.

Chopra has called for urgent measures to bolster domestic consumption of aluminium extrusion products, warning that continued dependency on imports and plastic undermines the sector's competitiveness and exposes it to global tariff fluctuations. India's aluminium extrusion industry has an installed capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum; however, its actual utilisation is only 1.2 million tonnes. Imports exceed 1.5 million tonnes, primarily due to price differences, Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concessions, and duty-free access to value-added products under various HSN codes.