Strengthening PDS operations in 112 backwards districts, suggests government report

NEW DELHI: The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) has suggested improvements to public distribution operations in the country’s 112 most backwards districts, also known as aspirational districts.

The DFPD has submitted a comprehensive report to the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi. Following this report, the government will conduct a nationwide awareness campaign and improve service delivery from Fair Price Shops (FPS) to beneficiaries.

The Government of India launched the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) in 2018 to promote rapid development in the country’s most underdeveloped regions.

The DFPD conducted visits to the aspirational districts in June and July 2025 to identify gaps in last-mile delivery, promote efficiency and transparency, and create a more inclusive and responsive food security system. Over 140 senior officers from the DFPD and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) participated in this assessment.