Trump's personal rapport with Modi 'gone now', says former US NSA Bolton

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump had a very good personal relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but “that's gone now”, US' former National Security Adviser John Bolton has said, cautioning that close ties with the American leader "won't protect" world leaders from the "worst".

Bolton's remarks came against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in India-US relations in over two decades, with the strain exacerbated by Trump's tariff policy and constant criticism of New Delhi by his administration.

“I think Trump sees international relations through the prism of his personal relations with leaders. So if he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, the US has a good relationship with Russia. That's obviously not the case,” he said in a recent interview with British media portal LBC.

Bolton, who served as NSA in the first Trump administration, has been very critical of his former boss.

“Trump had a very good relationship personally with Modi. I think that's gone now, and it's a lesson to everybody, for example, (UK Prime Minister) Keir Starmer, that a good personal relationship may help at times, but it won't protect you from the worst,” he said.

Trump is scheduled to visit the UK from September 17 to 19.