Tweak in NDCT rules soon to make drug testing simple

NEW DELHI: The Centre is set to amend the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019, to simplify requirements and procedures for obtaining test licenses and for submitting applications related to Bioavailability (BA) and Bioequivalence (BE) studies.

The amendment will help reduce delays in drug development and approval timelines in the future in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry, in accordance with the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards reducing the regulatory compliance and towards promoting ease of doing business in the pharmaceutical and clinical research sectors, the ministry is set to amend the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019.

The proposed amendments were published in the Gazette of India on August 28, 2025 seeking public comments. Under the proposed amendment, the present license system for test licenses has been converted to a notification system.