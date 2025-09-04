Vasundhara Raje meets Bhagwat before RSS conclave

JAIPUR: The three-day RSS national coordination meeting kicks off in Jodhpur from September 5 amid speculation sparked by the former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday morning.

The 20-minute meeting took place at the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy in Lal Sagar, where Bhagwat is staying. Although the details of the meeting were not disclosed, it is believed that discussions touched on possible changes within BJP organisation in Rajasthan and the party’s national leadership.

The organisers are busy with last-minute preparations for the Sangh event, with around 300 senior office-bearers from 32 RSS-linked organisations expected to participate in the three-day event, which will focus on issues of national unity, security, and social change.

Officials from across the country will begin arriving in Jodhpur from Wednesday night. The RSS leadership is already in the city. The team includes Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, and co-Sarkaryavahs Krishna Gopal, CR Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar, and Atul Limaye. Senior functionary Manmohan Vaidya and several other national officials.