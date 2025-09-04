Vasundhara Raje meets Bhagwat before RSS conclave

JAIPUR: The three-day RSS national coordination meeting kicks off in Jodhpur from September 5 amid speculation sparked by the former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday morning.
The 20-minute meeting took place at the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy in Lal Sagar, where Bhagwat is staying. Although the details of the meeting were not disclosed, it is believed that discussions touched on possible changes within BJP organisation in Rajasthan and the party’s national leadership.
The organisers are busy with last-minute preparations for the Sangh event, with around 300 senior office-bearers from 32 RSS-linked organisations expected to participate in the three-day event, which will focus on issues of national unity, security, and social change.
Officials from across the country will begin arriving in Jodhpur from Wednesday night. The RSS leadership is already in the city. The team includes Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, and co-Sarkaryavahs Krishna Gopal, CR Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar, and Atul Limaye. Senior functionary Manmohan Vaidya and several other national officials.
In anticipation of the gathering, the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate has banned the flying of drones in the city from Monday morning until further notice. Security has been tightened around the meeting site and at other sensitive locations, with police officials saying that the city is on high alert.
The agenda for the coordination meeting includes national security, shifting social equations, religious demography, and the RSS’s centenary-year programs. Economic concerns, the situation at India’s borders, the Swavalamban Abhiyan, and the issue of illegal migration are also expected to come up for discussion. According to sources, demographic issues raised by PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech may also be debated.
Preparatory meetings have been underway since September 1 to set the stage for the main sessions. The formal deliberations will run from September 5 to 7, after which Bhagwat will remain in Jodhpur until September 9. During this time, several smaller meetings are scheduled, and leaders associated with Rajasthan politics are also likely to attend, giving the event added political significance in the state.
