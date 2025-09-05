18 children rescued from Seemanchal Express in suspected trafficking racket at Prayagraj Junction

LUCKNOW: Eighteen children, all victims of suspected child trafficking, were rescued from the Seemanchal Express (12487) at Prayagraj Junction on Friday in a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

Acting on a tip-off, the joint teams conducted a raid on the Seemanchal Express, which was travelling from Jogbani to Anand Vihar Terminal. During the search in a general coach, 18 minors were found travelling without guardians.

According to RPF Inspector Amit Kumar Meena, verification of the children was initiated, and their families were called. After counselling by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), legal action was taken, and the children were handed over to the district child line unit.

It is still unclear where the children were being taken. This was the second such incident within a week. On September 2, 10 minors had been rescued from the same train and later placed in a shelter home.