18 children rescued from Seemanchal Express in suspected trafficking racket at Prayagraj Junction

LUCKNOW: Eighteen children, all victims of suspected child trafficking, were rescued from the Seemanchal Express (12487) at Prayagraj Junction on Friday in a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).
Acting on a tip-off, the joint teams conducted a raid on the Seemanchal Express, which was travelling from Jogbani to Anand Vihar Terminal. During the search in a general coach, 18 minors were found travelling without guardians.
According to RPF Inspector Amit Kumar Meena, verification of the children was initiated, and their families were called. After counselling by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), legal action was taken, and the children were handed over to the district child line unit.
It is still unclear where the children were being taken. This was the second such incident within a week. On September 2, 10 minors had been rescued from the same train and later placed in a shelter home.
Eyewitnesses said the situation drew attention when the children were seen alighting one after another from the coach. On being questioned about their identities and destination, they failed to respond clearly.
The joint force then removed all 18 children and handed them over to Child Line after initial verification. Officials confirmed that the children were from different districts of Bihar.
Police sources revealed that they had prior intelligence about traffickers using the Seemanchal Express to transport children in large numbers. Following the alert, the joint teams launched a search at Prayagraj Junction, which led to the rescue.
This is not the first case linked to this train. On September 2, 10 children had been rescued in a similar operation. At that time, they were allegedly lured away with promises of education but were actually being taken to work as child labourers. A case was registered by the GRP on September 4 in that incident.
The repeated use of the Seemanchal Express for suspected trafficking has raised serious concerns among authorities. Investigating agencies are now probing whether an organised network of traffickers is systematically using the train for child trafficking. Police suspect the latest rescue is also connected to child labour and trafficking rackets.