35 lakh acres of crops damaged in torrential rain in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Over 35 lakh acres of farm land across 29 districts of Maharashtra were affected by torrential rainfall between August 15 to 20 of this year.

According to the Maharashtra agriculture minister, in the primary survey, it was revealed that 14.36 lakh hectares (35.90 lakh acres) of standing crops have been affected in 29 districts in the state. Out of these, 12 districts have affected more than 10,000 hectares, and the most impacted district is Nanded in Marathawada, where over 6.20 lakh crops got damaged.

Agriculture minister Dattatreya Bharne said that every year, farmers in Maharashtra suffer huge losses due to heavy rains and floods. He said the recent heavy rains have caused major damage in 191 talukas of 29 districts of Maharashtra.

“The rains during this period have caused massive damage to kharif crops in more than 654 revenue circles. The heaviest rains between August 15 and 20 have caused major damage to crops.