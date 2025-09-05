35 lakh acres of crops damaged in torrential rain in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Over 35 lakh acres of farm land across 29 districts of Maharashtra were affected by torrential rainfall between August 15 to 20 of this year.
According to the Maharashtra agriculture minister, in the primary survey, it was revealed that 14.36 lakh hectares (35.90 lakh acres) of standing crops have been affected in 29 districts in the state. Out of these, 12 districts have affected more than 10,000 hectares, and the most impacted district is Nanded in Marathawada, where over 6.20 lakh crops got damaged.
Agriculture minister Dattatreya Bharne said that every year, farmers in Maharashtra suffer huge losses due to heavy rains and floods. He said the recent heavy rains have caused major damage in 191 talukas of 29 districts of Maharashtra.
“The rains during this period have caused massive damage to kharif crops in more than 654 revenue circles. The heaviest rains between August 15 and 20 have caused major damage to crops.
In Maharashtra, major damages are reported in Nanded, that is 6, 20,566 hectares, while 1,64,557 hectares in Wasim, 1,64,932 hectares in Yavatmal, 150,753 hectares in Dharashiv, 89,782 hectares in Buldhana, 43,828 hectares in 43,828 hectares in Akola, 47,266 hectares in Solapur, and 40,000 hectares of crops damaged in Hingoli district.
The most affected crops are mainly Soybean, maize, cotton, urad, tur, moong, besides, at some places, vegetables, fruit crops, millet, sugarcane, onion, jowar, and turmeric crops have also been affected.
The minister said that the Panchnama work has been started in the affected areas and is in the final stage, and appropriate assistance will be provided to the farmers immediately. He said the state government stands firmly with the farmers and no farmer will be deprived of financial assistance.
Opposition alleged that the state government is only giving the data, but the actual work of the panchnama and extending financial relief has been started. Shreenivas Bikkad, Maharashtra Congress media coordinator, said that if the state government does not take immediate steps, then this calamity can result in farmer suicides because in this rain, farmers are completely devastated.