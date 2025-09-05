Ahmedabad Diary | Buzz over CM Patel meeting PM in Delhi

In a surprise political move, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel rushed to Delhi on Thursday, holding a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting, held just hours before the Vibrant Gujarat Roadshow in the capital, has triggered intense buzz about the imminent announcement of a new BJP state president. Patel, who will interact with top industrialists, diplomats, and global delegates at the roadshow, praised Modi’s leadership for making Gujarat a “Most Preferred Investment Destination.” Political circles are abuzz that this sudden visit signals key policy shifts and a decisive political reshuffle in the state BJP.

BJP faction war over joblessness campaign

BJP’s factional feud in Junagadh burst into the open after former cabinet minister Jawahar Chavda launched an unemployment assistance campaign from his Manavadar bastion. The initiative, aimed at addressing youth joblessness, drew sharp attacks from within his party. BJP MLA Arvind Ladani slammed the drive as a “political drama”, while Savj Dairy Chairman Dinesh Khataria accused Chavda of betrayal, recalling his switch from the Congress to the BJP. Unfazed, Chavda hit back: “My campaign has poured oil in some stomachs—answers will come in time.” The escalating war underscores deep rifts in the party.