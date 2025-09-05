Beas river records highest-ever inflow; BBMB ensures controlled release of Bhakra Dam in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Beas river has recorded its highest-ever inflow of water this year, touching 11.70 billion cubic meters (BCM) between July 1 and September 5. Despite the unprecedented inflow, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) maintained a controlled release of not more than one lakh cusecs.
BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi said this year’s inflow was 20% higher than in 2023, when Beas received 9.52 BCM, and well above the previous highs of 7.94 BCM in 1988 and 5 BCM in 2019. “This year’s inflow is unprecedented. Never before has the Beas carried such volumes,” he said.
At the Bhakra Dam, the reservoir recorded an inflow of 9.11 BCM. Tripathi noted that the highest inflow had been in 1988 at 9.52 BCM, followed by 8.59 BCM in 2019. “The inflow this year is almost equivalent to those years,” he added.
Importantly, the water level has not crossed the maximum permissible mark of 1,680 feet. “In 1988, the level had gone above 1,685 feet, but this year it is around 1,679 feet,” Tripathi said.
He explained that a rule curve for water regulation was introduced last year after the 2023 floods, in consultation with the Central Water Commission (CWC). “The rule curve prescribes how much water should be stored at a given date, based on historical inflows and IMD data. We are strictly adhering to it,” he said.
Referring to the Pong Dam, Tripathi said that despite receiving the maximum inflow this year, the release was kept at 1.51 lakh cusecs, lower than in 2023. “Even though the inflows were above one lakh cusecs for several days, we avoided sudden discharges of 2–2.5 lakh cusecs. The releases have been gradual, controlled, and done with the consent of all partner states, strictly following the rule curve,” he explained.
He also clarified that water release decisions are not arbitrary but are taken by a technical committee comprising BBMB members, chief engineers of partner states, and the CWC. “Yesterday, 85,000 cusecs were released from Bhakra, and today, after inputs from Ludhiana, the outflow was reduced to 75,000 cusecs,” Tripathi said.
Sources said the Ludhiana deputy commissioner had sent an SOS to BBMB after reports that embankments along the Sutlej were facing breaches. The Ludhiana administration has since sounded an alert, with embankments in the eastern part of the district under heavy pressure due to the strong river flow. Villages including Sasrali, Boont, Rawat, Hawas, Seera, Boothgarh, Mangli Tanda, Dheri, Khawajke, Khassi Khurd, Mangli Kadar, Mattewara, Mangat, and Meharban are at risk of flooding if the embankment weakens further.
Meanwhile, the Pong Dam water level stood at 1,394.71 feet, with inflows reducing to 1,05,950 cusecs and outflows at 99,763 cusecs.
The flood situation in Punjab remains grim, with the death toll rising to 43. As many as 1,948 villages are inundated, impacting 3.84 lakh people. Of these, 21,929 have been evacuated, while crops on 1.72 lakh hectares (4.32 lakh acres) have been destroyed.
According to official figures, the highest casualties have been reported from Hoshiarpur (7), Pathankot (6), Barnala and Amritsar (5 each), and Ludhiana and Bathinda (4 each). Three persons are missing in Pathankot.
Punjab is facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades, caused by overflowing rivers—Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar—along with torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.