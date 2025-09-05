Beas river records highest-ever inflow; BBMB ensures controlled release of Bhakra Dam in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Beas river has recorded its highest-ever inflow of water this year, touching 11.70 billion cubic meters (BCM) between July 1 and September 5. Despite the unprecedented inflow, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) maintained a controlled release of not more than one lakh cusecs.

BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi said this year’s inflow was 20% higher than in 2023, when Beas received 9.52 BCM, and well above the previous highs of 7.94 BCM in 1988 and 5 BCM in 2019. “This year’s inflow is unprecedented. Never before has the Beas carried such volumes,” he said.

At the Bhakra Dam, the reservoir recorded an inflow of 9.11 BCM. Tripathi noted that the highest inflow had been in 1988 at 9.52 BCM, followed by 8.59 BCM in 2019. “The inflow this year is almost equivalent to those years,” he added.

Importantly, the water level has not crossed the maximum permissible mark of 1,680 feet. “In 1988, the level had gone above 1,685 feet, but this year it is around 1,679 feet,” Tripathi said.

He explained that a rule curve for water regulation was introduced last year after the 2023 floods, in consultation with the Central Water Commission (CWC). “The rule curve prescribes how much water should be stored at a given date, based on historical inflows and IMD data. We are strictly adhering to it,” he said.