Bihar launches state-of-the-art Cyber Operational Hall to strengthen fight against online fraud

NEW DELHI: Bihar, continuing its journey towards economic development, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Cyber Operational Hall (COH) on Thursday within the premises of its Economic Offences Unit (EOU). The EOU has so far conducted several operations targeting economic corruption and has emerged as a beacon of hope for citizens affected by such crimes.

The Cyber Operational Hall was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar. From this facility, EOU officials and other police personnel engaged in the prevention and detection of cyber crimes will monitor and carry out anti-cyber crime policing activities.

Additional Director General (EOU), Nayyar Hasnain Khan, on the occasion, outlined the objectives of the COH. He spoke about how the EOU and other branches of the police are working in a coordinated manner to combat cyber and economic offences.

In his address, Khan further stated that efforts are being made to ensure convictions of cyber fraudsters who have been arrested and charged after thorough scientific investigations. He added that Bihar Police are making significant progress in the fight against cyber crimes, from the district level up to the state level.

The inauguration-cum-award distribution ceremony was also joined via video conferencing by police officers from various districts across Bihar who are working round the clock in anti-economic and cyber crime units.

Khan told this newspaper that Bihar Police are leaving no stone unturned to check cyber crimes as well as to create awareness among the public on prevention tips.