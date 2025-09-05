Bihar launches state-of-the-art Cyber Operational Hall to strengthen fight against online fraud

NEW DELHI: Bihar, continuing its journey towards economic development, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Cyber Operational Hall (COH) on Thursday within the premises of its Economic Offences Unit (EOU). The EOU has so far conducted several operations targeting economic corruption and has emerged as a beacon of hope for citizens affected by such crimes.
The Cyber Operational Hall was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar. From this facility, EOU officials and other police personnel engaged in the prevention and detection of cyber crimes will monitor and carry out anti-cyber crime policing activities.
Additional Director General (EOU), Nayyar Hasnain Khan, on the occasion, outlined the objectives of the COH. He spoke about how the EOU and other branches of the police are working in a coordinated manner to combat cyber and economic offences.
In his address, Khan further stated that efforts are being made to ensure convictions of cyber fraudsters who have been arrested and charged after thorough scientific investigations. He added that Bihar Police are making significant progress in the fight against cyber crimes, from the district level up to the state level.
The inauguration-cum-award distribution ceremony was also joined via video conferencing by police officers from various districts across Bihar who are working round the clock in anti-economic and cyber crime units.
Khan told this newspaper that Bihar Police are leaving no stone unturned to check cyber crimes as well as to create awareness among the public on prevention tips.
On the occasion, DGP Vinay Kumar, who himself is a technocrat-turned-IPS officer known for his sharp investigative skills and for holding weekly public meetings at police headquarters, awarded a total of 46 police personnel—including 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 3 SDPOs, 12 Inspectors, 5 Sub-Inspectors, 2 Programmers, 3 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 3 Constables, and 1 Scientist—with certificates and cash rewards for their exceptional service in tackling economic and cyber crimes across the state.
Speaking as the chief guest, DGP Vinay Kumar praised the efforts of the units, saying that Bihar Police have earned the public’s trust in the prevention and detection of cyber crimes due to the active efforts of officers in this highly challenging area of modern policing.
Kumar also commended the personnel involved in operations against cyber and economic offences, particularly their work in digital arrest and SIM box cases.
He emphasised that cyber fraudsters are allegedly operating from across the globe and that public awareness is now one of the most effective tools for prevention in this age of rapid technological and digital advancement.
The DGP elaborated on how cyber crimes are emerging as a global challenge and stressed the need for state police forces to be equipped with both advanced technologies and skilled manpower to effectively address this evolving threat.
Earlier in the programme, before the address by the chief guest and DGP Vinay Kumar, DIG (EOU) Manvjit Singh Dhillon delivered a presentation discussing various aspects of cyber crime policing.
He noted that Bihar Police have successfully recovered over ₹30 crores that had been duped from the public by cyber fraudsters. He added that more than 148 cyber criminals have been arrested, along with the recovery of various devices allegedly used in their operations.