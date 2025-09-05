DGCA directs airlines to adopt fatigue risk management system to boost flight safety, crew health

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to all airlines to implement a Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) to enhance passenger safety and safeguard cockpit crew health.

A scientific,data-driven approach to complement the existing Flight Duty time Limitation regulations for pilots is the focus of this advisory.

The document describes fatigue as “as physiological state of reduced mental or physical performance capability resulting from sleep loss, extended wakefulness, circadian phase or workload that can impair a crew member’s alertness and ability to safely operate an aircraft or perform safety-related duties.”

It puts the onus on the airline to put in place robust flight reporting mechanisms and maintain schedules that provide adequate opportunities for rest and sleep. “A working environment that has appropriate emphasis on controls and mitigations for fatigue-related risk,” is one of the responsibilities fixed on the flight operator.

The crew is responsible for making optimum use of non-work periods to get adequate sleep, reporting fatigue issues and coming to work fit for duty, it points out.

“A flight crew member shall not fly and the operator shall not require a flight crew member to fly if the crew member is suffering from, or is likely to suffer from fatigue or illness that may impair judgment or performance to the extent that safety may be affected,” the DGCA states.