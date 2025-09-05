DGCA directs airlines to adopt fatigue risk management system to boost flight safety, crew health

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to all airlines to implement a Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) to enhance passenger safety and safeguard cockpit crew health.
A scientific,data-driven approach to complement the existing Flight Duty time Limitation regulations for pilots is the focus of this advisory.
The document describes fatigue as “as physiological state of reduced mental or physical performance capability resulting from sleep loss, extended wakefulness, circadian phase or workload that can impair a crew member’s alertness and ability to safely operate an aircraft or perform safety-related duties.”
It puts the onus on the airline to put in place robust flight reporting mechanisms and maintain schedules that provide adequate opportunities for rest and sleep. “A working environment that has appropriate emphasis on controls and mitigations for fatigue-related risk,” is one of the responsibilities fixed on the flight operator.
The crew is responsible for making optimum use of non-work periods to get adequate sleep, reporting fatigue issues and coming to work fit for duty, it points out.
“A flight crew member shall not fly and the operator shall not require a flight crew member to fly if the crew member is suffering from, or is likely to suffer from fatigue or illness that may impair judgment or performance to the extent that safety may be affected,” the DGCA states.
The System’s objectives must be SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, Time-bound) and focus on continuous improvement of safety performance and enhancement of crew alertness and operational safety, it adds.
Crew members experiencing fatigue that may affect performance shall immediately notify the operator, the circular states. They should not face any action for it, it states. “Operators shall establish non-punitive policies for crew members reporting unfit for duty due to fatigue,” it stressed.
A top airline professional told this paper, “Airlines need to operate at a profit. In case the working hours are massively reduced, then more people need to be hired which would impact the company.”
The DGCA had revised the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for airlines to provide more rest time and reduce night landings for pilots over pilot fatigue. The new norms were supposed to be implemented by airlines from June 1, 2025, but it was postponed. Pilots associations had even approached the High Court over the issue as they wanted them to be implemented from February 15 itself.