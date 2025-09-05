'How dare you': Ajit Pawar rebukes IPS officer who acted against illegal excavation in Solapur; video goes viral

MUMBAI: A video has surfaced of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar purportedly chiding a woman IPS officer who was in the midst of taking action against illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil in Solapur district.

NCP, however, claimed that Pawar didn't intend to stop the action but might have berated the officer to placate party workers.

It also said that the clip of the incident, which reportedly took place two days ago, has been intentionally leaked.

In the video aired on regional news channels, Pawar purportedly speaks to Anjana Krishna, sub-divisional police officer, Karmala, from the phone of an NCP worker.