IFS officer in Uttarakhand sues Cabinet Secretary over false affidavit, alleges defamation

DEHRADUN: In a dramatic escalation of a long-running bureaucratic dispute, Sanjeev Chaturvedi, the prominent Uttarakhand cadre Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and Magsaysay Award laureate, has initiated criminal proceedings against India’s top bureaucrat, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan.

Chaturvedi has accused Somanathan of filing a false affidavit and making defamatory remarks in court, seeking stringent criminal action from the Nainital High Court. The High Court is scheduled to hear the petition on September 16.

This legal battle stems from a controversy dating back to Chaturvedi’s tenure as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. During his time there, he initiated several high-profile corruption investigations, which later became the subject of various legal challenges.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), in February 2023, ordered the production of documents related to these AIIMS corruption cases. Following alleged non-compliance, CAT initiated contempt proceedings in May 2023 against both the Cabinet Secretary and the Union Health Secretary.