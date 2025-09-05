IIT-Madras retains best engineering college title for 10th yr

Among universities, IISc Bengaluru has bagged the top spot, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education have secured the second and the third positions, respectively. Karnataka-based Manipal Academy of Higher Ed ucation is also the first private institution to feature in the top three of the NIRF rankings. The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, has been ranked the best law college in India. The National Law University, Delhi, and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, have retained the second and third spots, respectively.

In the management institution category, IIM-Ahmedabad has come on top, while IIM-Bangalore has been ranked the second best. AIIMS Delhi has been ranked the best for medical and dental education.

Three second ranks belong to Delhi—the National Law University has been ranked the second best law college, JNU the second best university and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute the second best among SDG institutions.