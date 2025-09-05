India engages with Australia over anti-immigrant protests targeting Indian diaspora

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Friday confirmed that the government is in active contact with both the Australian authorities and Indian diaspora organisations following a series of anti-immigrant protests across Australia that have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of Indian nationals.
The protests, held in several major Australian cities on August 31 under the banner of the “March for Australia” rallies, have sparked alarm within India’s diaspora communities. The demonstrations, organised by anti-immigration groups, were marked by inflammatory rhetoric and occasional clashes with pro-immigration supporters.
While the rallies were not officially aimed at any one community, several incidents specifically targeting Indians have been reported, including one that went viral on social media.
Addressing the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are all aware that anti-immigrant protests happened in many cities across Australia on 31 August. Our High Commissions and Consulate Generals were in regular touch with the Australian government, as well as with our community members in this regard.”
Jaiswal noted that Indian diplomatic missions were proactive in raising the diaspora's concerns before the protests took place.
“Before the protests, our High Commission shared the concerns of the Indian diaspora with the Australian government. We received a formal response from the Australian side, where they acknowledged that the protests may be of concern for Australia’s diverse communities.”
India, he added, is closely monitoring the situation and remains engaged with the Australian government to ensure the continued safety of Indian nationals and maintain calm within the community.