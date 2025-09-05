India engages with Australia over anti-immigrant protests targeting Indian diaspora

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Friday confirmed that the government is in active contact with both the Australian authorities and Indian diaspora organisations following a series of anti-immigrant protests across Australia that have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of Indian nationals.

The protests, held in several major Australian cities on August 31 under the banner of the “March for Australia” rallies, have sparked alarm within India’s diaspora communities. The demonstrations, organised by anti-immigration groups, were marked by inflammatory rhetoric and occasional clashes with pro-immigration supporters.

While the rallies were not officially aimed at any one community, several incidents specifically targeting Indians have been reported, including one that went viral on social media.