India reaffirms commitment to Quad, pushes back on US visa concerns

NEW DELHI: India has restated its commitment to strategic cooperation with the United States through the Quad partnership and emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution in Ukraine, even as tensions emerge over trade, tariffs, and shifting global alliances.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed a range of issues, including recent comments by President Donald Trump and criticism of India’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Jaiswal said that India remains a steadfast partner in the Quad grouping, which also includes the US, Japan, and Australia.

“We see the Quad as a valuable forum for discussion among the four member countries on shared interests,” Jaiswal said. “The Leaders’ Summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among the member countries.”

The remarks come amid uncertainty surrounding the next Quad summit. According to reports in The New York Times, Trump—who has reemerged as a key figure in US foreign policy discourse—has dropped plans to attend the summit.