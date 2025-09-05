India supports an early end to the Ukraine conflict and enduring peace: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it supports an early end to the Ukraine conflict and return of an enduring peace in the region.

The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came amid renewed push by Washington to end the war in Ukraine.

"As far as the conflict in Ukraine is concerned, we welcome all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We hope that all parties will proceed ahead constructively. India supports an early end of the conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace," he said at his weekly media briefing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the Ukraine conflict with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

Following his phone conversation with Jaishankar, Sybiha said he informed his Indian counterpart about the "current battlefield situation and Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just peace".

"We rely on India's authoritative voice and active role in supporting the full cessation of hostilities and broader international peace efforts," he said on social media.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said he and Jaishankar agreed to meet on the margins of the UN General Assembly later this month.

The Jaishankar-Sybiha talks came three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China's Tianjin.