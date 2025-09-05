Investing in the education of girls equals investment in the nation: President

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that investment in the education of girls was equivalent to an invaluable investment in the building of one’s family, society and the nation.

On the occasion of Teachers Day, Murmu presented the National Teachers Awards 2025 to 81 educators across India at Vigyan Bhavan – 66 to those in the Education department and the rest to those in the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department.

Making a strong pitch for providing the best possible education for girls, the President said that it would pave the way for women-led development. “The National Education Policy 2020 emphasises expansion of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and providing special educational facilities to girls from underprivileged classes,” she pointed out.

The success of any education-related initiative mainly depends on teachers, she emphasised, urging teachers to pay special attention to all students, including girls who are relatively shy or come from less privileged backgrounds.