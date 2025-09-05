JD(U) suffers setback as two leaders quit to join Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party

PATNA: Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suffered a setback on Friday when two of its prominent leaders, Dasai Choudhary and Bhuvan Patel, resigned from the party and joined the Jan Suraaj Party founded by Prashant Kishor, ahead of the assembly elections.

Dasai Choudhary, a former minister and MP, and Bhuvan Patel, a state working committee member of JD(U) associated with Nitish since the Samta Party days, formally joined the Jan Suraaj Party in the presence of its national president Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh.

Both leaders clarified that they were not joining the party with the intention of contesting elections but because they felt sidelined within JD(U). “JD(U) is run by a coterie of leaders due to Nitish’s poor health condition,” they said, adding that committed workers were being neglected by the top leadership, which would eventually harm the organisation. “Now we will work for Jan Suraaj Party and strengthen the hands of Prashant Kishor, who has vowed to change Bihar’s future,” they added.