Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma urges centre to name road in Delhi after his father

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged the Centre to name a road in New Delhi after his father, the late PA Sangma.

Conrad, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, said a road named after the former Lok Sabha Speaker would be a tribute to one of India’s tallest leaders and statesmen.

The 78th birth anniversary of PA Sangma, the founding leader of Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party, was celebrated recently.

Last April, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi renamed a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg to pay tribute to the legacy of the legendary Bodo leader.

Conrad also urged Shah to ensure the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya for safeguarding the interests and identity of the people of the state.