Meghalaya HC clears minister Ampareen Lyngdoh in 'white ink case'

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has been given relief in the 2008–09 “white ink case” linked to the education department.

On Thursday, the High Court of Meghalaya quashed all charges against her and two retired government officials, discharging them from the criminal proceedings.

The case pertained to alleged manipulation and tampering of score sheets, as well as interference in the selection of assistant teachers in lower primary schools. Lyngdoh was serving as the education minister at the time.

Speaking to the media with tears in her eyes, she said, “I had told my mother I did not do it. We are a family that upholds justice.”

In 2011, a police case was registered against her under Section 408 of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by an individual who accused her and the two officials of conspiring to manipulate the score sheets.

The High Court in 2017 transferred the case from the Meghalaya Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI subsequently filed a chargesheet in 2020.