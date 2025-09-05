MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday alleged that the MGNREGA scheme has been "chronically underfunded" by the Modi government, making a "mockery" of the scheme's demand-driven vision, and reiterated its demand for significant budget enhancement and a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day to kickstart real income growth.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that Friday marked the twentieth anniversary of MGNREGA formally becoming a law.

"On a day when we should recall the many achievements of the world's largest social welfare scheme, we must instead grapple with the scheme's very uncertain future under this government," Ramesh said on X.

The finance ministry's regulations prohibit government schemes from spending more than 60 per cent of the budgeted expenditure in the first half of the financial year, he said.