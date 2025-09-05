Modi says NextGen reforms reflect vision of a ‘Swasth Bharat’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday hailed the GST cut on lifesaving medicines and medical devices, and the raised taxes on pan masala, tobacco products, cigarettes and sugary drinks.

According to the PM, the NextGen GST measures reflect the vision of a ‘Swasth Bharat’ by making essential food items, cooking necessities, and protein-rich products more affordable for families throughout India.

Responding to the GST rationalisation announced on Wednesday, PM Modi said in a series of posts on ‘X’ that the NextGenGST reforms are another step towards empowering thousands of dairy farmers, and making dairy products more accessible.

He also added, “With these efforts, we are laying a strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat”. Describing NextGen GST as a major turning point, he remarked, “#NextGenGST is a game-changer for manufacturers. Lower inputs costs with simplified slabs of 5% and 18%, faster digital compliances and rising demand will give a big boost to ‘Made in India’ products,” further emphasising that India’s dedicated middle class is at the heart of the country’s growth journey.