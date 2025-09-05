Monsoon havoc in Uttarakhand as cracked houses, sinking land displace families in Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is reeling under heavy destruction as the monsoon continues to lash several regions, leaving behind collapsed pathways, cracked houses, and displaced families. The state’s fragile terrain is once again struggling against the incessant rainfall, with Chamoli district facing the worst impact.

In the Karanprayag area, particularly under Thalisain tehsil, extensive damage has been reported. Footpaths in Semi Gwad have collapsed, many houses have developed serious cracks, and even old water sources are giving way due to land subsidence. Torrential rain early Thursday brought life in the Pindar Valley to a standstill once again.

According to the Revenue Police, Sagarwara village has been among the hardest hit. The house of Jagat Pal Singh Bisht was badly damaged, while 15 other families are living under constant threat. These families have been shifted to the village panchayat house and other safe shelters. Meanwhile, people in Radi village are in fear as the Ghanghli stream continues to rise dangerously.