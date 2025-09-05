NDA protests abuse against PM, RJD calls it a ‘flop show’

PATNA: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday staged protests across Bihar against the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during the Opposition’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, even as RJD chief Lalu Prasad launched a counter, asking the PM whether “he ordered BJP members to insult women during the agitation”.

While the BJP and its allies claimed that the bandh was successful, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said it was a flop and accused BJP workers of indulging in hooliganism. RJD, as well as Congress, posted several videos showing how bandh protagonists allegedly physically assaulted common people during the agitation.

The protests are in response to a man identified as Rizvi alias Raja allegedly hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, the late Heeraben, from the stage in Darbhanga during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s Yatra.