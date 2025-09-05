NDA protests abuse against PM, RJD calls it a ‘flop show’

PATNA: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday staged protests across Bihar against the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during the Opposition’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, even as RJD chief Lalu Prasad launched a counter, asking the PM whether “he ordered BJP members to insult women during the agitation”.
While the BJP and its allies claimed that the bandh was successful, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said it was a flop and accused BJP workers of indulging in hooliganism. RJD, as well as Congress, posted several videos showing how bandh protagonists allegedly physically assaulted common people during the agitation.
The protests are in response to a man identified as Rizvi alias Raja allegedly hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, the late Heeraben, from the stage in Darbhanga during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s Yatra.
During the five-hour shutdown, essential services, including emergency facilities and rail operations, remained unaffected. The BJP Mahila Morcha led the protest. Senior BJP leaders, including Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dharmshila Gupta, along with state ministers and MLAs, staged sit-ins. Similar protests were organised in districts such as Nawada, Muzaffarpur, Katihar, and Darbhanga.
However, RJD chief Lalu Prasad questioned the PM, saying, “Did Prime Minister Modi order BJP members to insult the mothers, sisters, and daughters of Bihar and Biharis today? Should Gujaratis take Biharis so lightly? This is Bihar. Are BJP goons and ruffians abusing respected teachers, women walking on the streets, students, pregnant women, the elderly, and journalists, engaging in physical altercations and mistreating them? Is this appropriate?”
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor claimed that the bandh did not garner people’s support and stated that they would be rid of both Lalu (RJD) and Nitish (JD(U)) after the assembly elections.