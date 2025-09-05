No Maha blanket nod to Marathas on Kunbi certs, says Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state Government Resolution (GR) will not provide blanket permission to Marathas to secure Kunbi certificates and avail benefits under the OBC category.

This follows unrest among the OBCs over the decision to implement the Hyderabad gazette, which would enable Marathas to obtain the Kunbi certificates. The CM said that he has assured OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal and assured him that the GR will not disturb the OBC reservations.

“The Hyderabad Gazette and its available records will help the Marathas to secure a Kunbi certificate if it exists. The certificates will be issued only based on submitted authentic documents and records,” he said. “It is a very tight-rope exercise for the incumbent government.

The perception has been created that the state government GR has not given the blanket authority to Marathas to enter into the OBC by obtaining a Kunbi certificate. However, state GR has surely opened the back door through Hyderabad Gazette and one clan formula,” a BJP leader said. Meanwhile, Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil expressed his determination to put every Maratha into the OBC category.