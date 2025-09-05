Over 14,000 NHM staff in Chhattisgarh resign after 25 leaders sacked amid ongoing strike

A committee has also been formed to examine three more demands, while the remaining three, including regularisation of services, will be decided at the highest level of government, they said.

Despite repeated notices, when the protesting employees did not resume duty, 25 of them were dismissed from service, an official said.

As per the termination order issued on September 3, the act of defying the notices and continuing with the protest amounts to “misconduct as per the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965" and violation of "clause 34.3 of the Human Resource Policy-2018”.

“You were given an opportunity to report under natural justice, which was not followed. Hence, your contractual appointment stands terminated with immediate effect,” it added.

Among those dismissed are Chhattisgarh Pradesh NHM Karamchari Sangh president Dr Amit Kumar Miri, general secretary Kaushlesh Tiwari, and Pranntiya Sanrakshak Hemant Kumar Sinha.

“This repressive action (termination order) by the administration is completely unfair and a hindrance to dialogue. Angered by this move, 14,678 officers and employees of NHM across the state have so far submitted their resignations,” Sinha told PTI on Friday.

He said the strike would continue until their demands were met. “Around 16,000 contractual NHM employees are on indefinite strike, and the remaining will also submit their resignations soon,” he added.

Dr Miri said the NHM employees have been agitating within the ambit of constitutional rights since August 18 over their 10-point demands, which also include the creation of a public health cadre, grade pay, and compassionate appointments.

“The agitation has become a compulsion after submitting memoranda 160 times without receiving any response from the administration. During the protest, warning letters and dismissal orders are being sent on WhatsApp at great speed. If the same urgency had been shown in resolving our demands, this situation would not have arisen,” he alleged.

He also claimed that the administration does not want the government to establish dialogue with employees or arrive at a solution.